Home/ Money / Personal Finance/  PPF account: How to open SBI Public Provident Fund account online
Back

Public Provident Fund (PPF), the popular long-term savings scheme, which matures in 15 years is currently giving 7.1% interest annually. A PPF account can be opened in a Post Office. Even some banks like the State Bank of India (SBI) also provide the option of opening a PPF account. The account can be opened either by visiting the branch or online. 

How to open SBI PPF account online explained in 10 steps

1) Log in to your SBI online account

2) Now, click on the 'Request and enquiries' tab.

3) Click and select the 'new PPF Accounts’ option from the drop-down menu.

4) You will be redirected to the ‘New PPF Account’ page. Existing customer details including PAN (Permanent Account Number) are displayed on this page.

5)If you want to open an account in the name of a minor, then you need to check on that tab.

6) If the account is not to be opened in the name of a minor, then you need to fill in the branch code in which you want to open your PPF account. Provide bank branch details.

7)Your personal details - address and nomination- need to be verified. Once verified, click on ‘Proceed’.

8) After submitting, a dialogue box says, 'Your form has been successfully submitted'. It will also have the reference number.

9) Now you need to download the form with the reference number given.

10) Print the account opening form from the tab ‘Print PPF Online Application’ and visit the branch with KYC documents and a photograph within 30 days.

Requirements for opening SBI PPF account online

-The ‘Aadhaar’ number should be linked to your SBI savings account.

-Your mobile number linked to your Aadhaar should be in active status, to receive OTP.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sangeeta Ojha
A business media enthusiast. Writes on personal finance, banking and real estate.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout