NEW DELHI : A popular investment option to save taxes under Section 80 (C), Public Provident Fund (PPF) is a long-term investment tool which helps you to save taxes not only on the amount of money you deposited but also on the interest earned thereof.

However, one of the reasons why several investors stay away from PPF is because of its long-term duration -- 15 years. Even existing investors often are often unable to realise the full potential of the small savings tool because they are wary of keeping money locked in for such a long tenure of 15 years.

PPF account for short-term investments:

Backed by the government, PPF is designed as a savings tool for small investors as the maximum amount of money that can be put into the account cannot be more than ₹1.5 lakh in a financial year. However, several small investors do not realise that the PPF account lock-in period of 15 years is the maximum one while the minimum can be just a year or even less.

"For those of you who have not been investing in PPF and instead choose something like National Savings Certificate because of the shorter duration of maturity, I think investing in PPF can be of even shorter duration than any other investment," personal finance expert Anil Lamba writes in his new book Financial Affairs Of The Common Man.

Explaining the method, the expert says you can deposit only the bare minimum amount of ₹500 for the first 10-12 years of your PPF account. From the 13th year onwards, for example, you can start investing the maximum permissible amount to get all the advantages of investing in a PPF account like tax deduction, a pretty decent interest rate, tax exemption on the interest, etc., and will also get your money back in three years.

"The amount deposited in the fourteenth year will come back in two years and the sum deposited in the fifteenth year will come back in one year. I think it is worth opening the account just to take advantage of the fifteenth year of deposit," says the expert.

There is another trick to reduce the duration of your PPF account by a year. The public provident fund scheme follows the fiscal year, that is the period April 1 to March 31, as its accounting year. Even if you open the account on March 31, on the very next day one year is over and only fourteen years will be left.

However, PF remains a long-term investment tool as you can enjoy the full benefits of compounding if you start taking it seriously from the first year itself. Use it as a short-term investment tool only if the need be.

PPF withdrawals:

PPF account gets closed at the end of the 15th year but you are allowed to extend it for every five years. If you want to withdraw some cash before that, you can do so once every year but only from the seventh year onwards.

The amount of withdrawal is limited to 50% of the balance at the end of the fourth preceding year or 50% of the balance at the end of the immediate preceding year, whichever is less.