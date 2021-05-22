PPF account in name of your child: Contribution, income tax rules explained

As per paragraph 4 of the scheme, an individual can contribute not more than ₹1.50 lakh to his PPF account and the PPF account of the minor/s taken together. So while contributing to your own account, you can also contribute to the PPF account of your daughter as long as the aggregate of all the deposits by each one of you does not exceed the threshold of Rs. 1.50 lakh for contribution made to own account and PPF account of your daughter. Even there is a limit of Rs. 1.50 lakh beyond which money cannot be deposited in one PPF account. So contribution to the PPF account of your one daughter made by you and your wife both together cannot exceed the threshold limit of ₹1.50 lakh.