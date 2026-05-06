PPF account: You will remain a crorepati despite drawing ₹1 lakh monthly pension for 20 years

PPF Account: A Public Provident Fund (PPF) account is a long-term investment tool for an earning individual because it comes with dual benefits. First, it is a tax-saver investment tool under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, provided the taxpayer chooses the old income tax regime. Second, it is 100% risk-free and can be used to accumulate wealth to meet financial requirements after retirement.
According to the PPF rules, an investor can open a PPF account in any bank or in a nearby post office by depositing ₹100. However, one must deposit a minimum of ₹500 per annum in their PPF account in one financial year. A PPF account has a 15-year lock-in period, during which an earning individual can deposit up to ₹1.5 lakh in a single financial year, or in a maximum of 12 instalments.
According to tax and investment experts, a PPF account falls under the EEE category, where an income tax payer opting for the old tax regime can claim tax exemption on deposits up to ₹1.50 lakh in a financial year under Section 80C. The PPF interest earned is also tax-exempt under Section 10 of the Income Tax Act. So, the PPF maturity amount is 100% tax-exempted.
However, tax and investment experts maintained that a smart investor can use some tricks in their PPF account and retire rich. On how to remain rich using this PPF maturity amount after retirement, experts batted for a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP), an equity instrument that offers returns of up to 7% in the long term.
Speaking on how an investor can maximise their return from a PPF account, SEBI-registered tax and investment expert Jitendra Solanki said, “A PPF account has a maturity period of 15 years. But one can extend one's PPF account in blocks of 5 years an infinite number of times.”
The expert said that it enables an investor to continue with this risk-free investment option without withdrawing the PPF maturity amount. When extending one's PPF account for the next 5 years, one can choose an investment option or a non-investment option.
“You should choose a PPF account extension with an investment option, as it would enable you to get interest on both the PPF maturity amount and fresh investments,” Solanki said.
If an earning individual opens a PPF account at 30 years of age and extends their PPF account on three occasions, then in that case, the PPF account holder will be able to invest in the PPF account for 30 years. Suppose the investor invests ₹1.50 lakh per year in one's PPF account. After 30 years, the PPF maturity amount would be ₹1,54,50,911, assuming an average PPF interest rate of 7.10% per annum over the entire period.
After continuing with one's PPF account for 30 years, the investor would turn 60and retire from their regular job. In that case, one's PPF maturity amount can be used for a regular income as well.
On how to generate a regular income from one's PPF maturity amount, Pankaj Mathpal, MD & CEO at Optima Money Managers, said, “The PPF maturity amount can be used in SWP, which gives up to 7% annual return in the long-term. Assuming a life expectancy of 80, a retired person would need a regular income for the next 20 years. So, one can invest the PPF maturity amount in SWP for 20 years and generate a monthly regular income for oneself.”
Assuming a 7% annual return on one's SWP over a 20-year tenor, if a PPF account holder invests their entire PPF maturity amount of ₹1,54,50,911, accumulated over the last 30 years, they would receive a monthly income of ₹1 lakh for the next 20 years. Interestingly, the investor would still have ₹1,00,05,655, or ₹1 crore, in their SWP portfolio after 20 years of ₹1 lakh withdrawals.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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