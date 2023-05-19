PPF account: Why you should not invest in public provident fund? Top 5 reasons3 min read . Updated: 19 May 2023, 03:14 PM IST
Like every other savings scheme, PPF also has some disadvantages that you should consider before investing
PPF account: Public Provident Fund (PPF) is a popular long-term savings scheme in India. At present, it offers a 7.1% interest rate effective 1 April 2023. Like every other savings scheme, PPF also has some disadvantages that you should consider before investing.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×