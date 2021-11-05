PPF accounts merger: Govt issues guidelines for dealing with such cases

Thereafter, the accounts office will forward the case to other accounts office (where the account stands which is to be merged) and request to verify/send the details of annual subscriptions of all the financial years. The accounts office will then work out the annual subscriptions deposited by the account holder in all the PPF accounts keeping in view the prescribed deposit ceiling under PPF scheme declared/ decided by the government from time to time. On confirmation subscriptions do not breach prescribed deposits ceiling of any of the financial year, the accounts office will request the other accounts office to close the account and transfer the balances in the account keeping in view the relevant provision of the PPF Scheme.