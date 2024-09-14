Is your PPF or Sukanya Samriddhi account at risk? Here's what you need to know | Mint

Is your PPF or Sukanya Samriddhi account at risk? Here's what you need to know
Summary
- The government’s crackdown on irregular small savings accounts is a warning to those bending the rules. With retrospective penalties and lower interest rates, account holders must act quickly or risk losing valuable interest.
India’s small savings schemes, long cherished for their high interest rates, are under the scanner. The government has announced a strict crackdown on irregular Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA) accounts, stripping them of their attractive 7.1% and 8.2% interest rates. Instead, such accounts will either earn no interest or a reduced 4% Post Office Savings Account (POSA) rate, depending on the violation.