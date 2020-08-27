PPF, bank FD, ELSS: Here's the best option to save taxes under Section 80C

Next we come to public provident fund. A PPF is a long-term investment scheme for individuals who want to earn high but stable returns. As compared to an FD they provide superior returns (current rates at 7.1%. vs 5.25 in FD). PPF investments fall under the EEE head it means that that all deposits made in the PPF are deductible under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. Furthermore, the accumulated amount and interest is also be exempt from tax at the time of withdrawal. This is a very good instrument from the point of view of returns, however there is a lock in of 15 years associated with it which makes the liquidity a drag.