PPF Calculator: How ₹12,500 monthly investment can build tax-free corpus in 15 years

If you are looking for a long-term investment option that provides assured and attractive interest rates along with stable returns on your invested amount, and also wish to generate inflation-beating, compounded returns without taking market-related risks, then the Public Provident Fund (PPF) can be an ideal investment choice for you.
PPF is a long-term savings and investment scheme that comes with a lock-in period of 15 years. The government revises the interest rate every quarter. At present, the scheme offers an annual interest rate of 7.1 percent. Investors can also claim tax deductions of up to ₹1.5 lakh every financial year under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.
In today’s financial environment, investing has become essential for individuals who want to build long-term security. However, many people still remain confused about selecting the right investment option. If you are also looking for a reliable investment avenue that offers safety, tax benefits, and assured returns, the Public Provident Fund, commonly known as PPF, may be one of the best available choices. Over the years, this government-backed scheme has earned a strong reputation among conservative investors.
One of the biggest advantages of the PPF scheme is that it provides a combination of capital protection, guaranteed returns, and tax exemptions. The scheme falls under the “EEE” category, meaning Exempt-Exempt-Exempt. This means the invested amount, the interest generated, and the maturity proceeds are all exempt from taxation.
If a person invests ₹1.5 lakh annually, which works out to ₹12,500 every month, a significant corpus can be accumulated over 15 years through disciplined investing.
Annual Investment: ₹1,50,000
Investment Duration: 15 Years
Interest Rate: 7.1% annually
Total Amount Invested: ₹22.5 Lakhs
Estimated Interest Income: ₹18.18 Lakhs
Estimated Maturity Value: ₹40.68 Lakhs
This indicates that after 15 years, the total interest earned may amount to more than 80% of the original investment. This happens because of the power of compounding, where investors earn returns not only on the principal amount but also on previously accumulated interest.
PPF is considered highly suitable for investors looking for a secure and low-risk savings option. It is especially beneficial for salaried individuals, people planning retirement, and parents creating a financial cushion for their children’s education and future expenses.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.