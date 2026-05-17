PPF Calculator: How ₹12,500 monthly investment can build tax-free corpus in 15 years

If you are looking for a long-term investment option that provides assured and attractive interest rates along with stable returns on your invested amount, and also wish to generate inflation-beating, compounded returns without taking market-related risks, then the Public Provident Fund (PPF) can be an ideal investment choice for you.

What is the PPF Scheme? PPF is a long-term savings and investment scheme that comes with a lock-in period of 15 years. The government revises the interest rate every quarter. At present, the scheme offers an annual interest rate of 7.1 percent. Investors can also claim tax deductions of up to ₹1.5 lakh every financial year under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Benefits of the Public Provident Fund In today’s financial environment, investing has become essential for individuals who want to build long-term security. However, many people still remain confused about selecting the right investment option. If you are also looking for a reliable investment avenue that offers safety, tax benefits, and assured returns, the Public Provident Fund, commonly known as PPF, may be one of the best available choices. Over the years, this government-backed scheme has earned a strong reputation among conservative investors.

One of the biggest advantages of the PPF scheme is that it provides a combination of capital protection, guaranteed returns, and tax exemptions. The scheme falls under the “EEE” category, meaning Exempt-Exempt-Exempt. This means the invested amount, the interest generated, and the maturity proceeds are all exempt from taxation.

Know the Returns on Investing ₹ 1.5 Lakh Every Year If a person invests ₹1.5 lakh annually, which works out to ₹12,500 every month, a significant corpus can be accumulated over 15 years through disciplined investing.

PPF Investment Calculation Annual Investment: ₹1,50,000

Investment Duration: 15 Years

Interest Rate: 7.1% annually

Total Amount Invested: ₹22.5 Lakhs

Estimated Interest Income: ₹18.18 Lakhs

Estimated Maturity Value: ₹40.68 Lakhs

This indicates that after 15 years, the total interest earned may amount to more than 80% of the original investment. This happens because of the power of compounding, where investors earn returns not only on the principal amount but also on previously accumulated interest.