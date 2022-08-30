After five years—with the exception of the year the account was opened—a subscriber can withdraw up to 50% of the account balance once within a financial year. After five years from the end of the year the account was established, premature closure is permitted under certain emergency circumstances. Only after one year has passed after the end of the fiscal year in which the initial subscription was made is it possible to take out a loan against a PPF account. When the PPF account reaches maturity, the account holder has three options: withdraw the maturity payout, keep the maturity value in the account without making any deposit, or extend the account for an additional block of five years.