PPF calculator: How to become a crorepati with a Public Provident Fund account1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 02:46 PM IST
PPF account offers tax benefits and a 7.1% interest rate. By extending the account, one can accumulate over ₹1 crore in 25 years
PPF calculator: The Public Provident Fund (PPF) is a popular long-term savings scheme in India. At present, it offers a 7.1% interest rate effective 1 April 2023. For the past few years, the government has not raised this restriction. Investors can open a PPF account in any bank or in a nearby post office. However, one needs to deposit a minimum of ₹500 per annum in one's PPF account. The most you can put into a PPF account is set at Rs. 1.5 lakh. It takes 15 years for the PPF account to mature.