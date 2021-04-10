PPF calculator: How to grow your account balance to 1 crore

Speaking on the income tax benefit available in one's PPF account, Mumbai-based tax and investment expert Balwant Jain said, "PPF account falls under EEE category where one's investment up to ₹1.5 lakh per annum is income tax exempted. Apart from this, PPF interest rate and PPF maturity amount is also exempted from any kind of income tax outgo." Jain said that one can start investing in PPF account at the age of 30 year and can continue saving in PPF acccount for the next 30 years, when they retire. What they need is to submit an application in the prescribed format for extension of their PPF account.