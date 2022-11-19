PPF calculator: ₹12,500 monthly savings can become ₹2.27 crore. Details here2 min read . Updated: 19 Nov 2022, 10:20 AM IST
- PPF calculator: Public Provident Fund rules allow investors to invest beyond 15-year maturity period
PPF calculator: Public Provident Fund (PPF) is a government-backed small saving schemes that aims to provide assured return to its investors at the time of maturity. A PPF account holder is eligible to claim income tax exemption under section 80C of the income tax act. However, the exemption limit is capped at ₹1.50 lakh in single financial year. it is one of those rare risk-free investment option that gives higher return to investors.