PPF calculator: 12,500 monthly savings can become 2.27 crore. Details here

Speaking on benefits of a PPF account, Jitendra Solanki — a SEBI registered tax and investment expert said, "Up to ₹1.5 lakh investment is exempted under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. So, one can avail income tax exemption on up to ₹1.5 lakh per annum." However, Solanki said that the PPF account maturity period is 15 years and one needs to submit Form 16-H to extend one's PPF account. "PPF account can be extended in a block of 5 years and for that one will have to submit Form 16-H in 15th year of PPF account opening. Similarly, if an investor decided to remain invested in PPF for the next five years, he or she will have to submit Form 16-H in the 20th year of account opening," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}