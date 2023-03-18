PPF calculator: Public Provident Fund (PPF) is a long term investment tool that enables an investor to meet its financial requirements post-retirement as well. As per the the PPF rules, an investors can open a PPF account in any bank or in a near-by post office by depositing ₹100 in one's PPF account. However, one needs to deposit a minimum of ₹500 per annum in one's PPF account. PPF account will have a 15-year lock-in period in which an earning individual can deposit up to ₹1.5 lakh in one financial year in single deposit or in maximum 12 instalments.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}