Investors can contribute between ₹ 500 and ₹ 1.5 lakh annually to a PPF account, which offers a 7.1% interest rate. With monthly investments of ₹ 12,500, one can accumulate nearly ₹ 1.5 crore over 30 years, benefiting from tax exemptions

PPF calculator: A Public Provident Fund (PPF) account is a risk-free investment and tax-saving tool backed by the central government. This small savings scheme offers attractive long-term returns. Currently, the PPF interest rate stands at 7.1%. The PPF account has a maturity period of 15 years, but it can be extended indefinitely in blocks of 5 years. This makes it an excellent option for building a retirement corpus.

If you invest ₹12,500 monthly in a Public Provident Fund (PPF), you could accumulate a substantial corpus of nearly ₹41 lakh over the investment period.

PPF calculator Here's how it works An investor can contribute a minimum of ₹500 and a maximum of ₹1.5 lakh within a financial year. Contributions can be made only once per month.

Monthly Investment: ₹12,500

Investment Duration: PPF accounts have a tenure of 15 years, but you can extend them in blocks of 5 years.

Interest Rate: The current PPF interest rate is approximately 7.1% annually.

Source: PPF Calculator Groww

However, if the PPF account holder uses the extension benefit and avails of the compounding benefit for the next 15 years, then he or she can make ₹1.5 crore in 30 years.

Benefits of PPF Safety: PPF is backed by the government, making it a secure investment option.

Tax Benefits: The Public Provident Fund scheme is quite popular among taxpayers. One important reason for its popularity is that PPF falls under exempt–exempt–exempt tax status.

PPF qualifies for the EEE tax regime. Under Section 80C of the IT Act, PPF deposits are tax-deductible up to ₹1.5 Lakh per financial year. Moreover, the interest generated from the investment and the PPF maturity amount are also tax-free.

Maturity Amount: At maturity, the entire amount, including interest earned, is tax-free.

