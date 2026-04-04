PPF: Can a Public Provident Fund account be closed prematurely?

Offering a 7.1% tax-free interest rate, the Public Provident Fund (PPF) stands as one of the most lucrative fixed-income avenues for investors. It is primarily engineered as a secure, long-term savings instrument; its combination of government backing and compounding makes it an exceptional tool for capital preservation. Despite its utility, life events like medical emergencies, tuition fees, or financial shortages may tempt an investor to access these funds early.

How to close a PPF account prematurely While the PPF carries a mandatory 15-year lock-in, accounts can be closed after five full financial years, but only under specific circumstances:

Serious Medical Treatment: For the account holder, spouse, children, or dependent parents.

Higher Education: For the holder or their children, requiring valid admission proof.

Change in Residency: If the account holder's residency status changes. Note on Penalties: The government applies an interest penalty for early closure. The final payout is recalculated at a rate 1% lower than the interest earned throughout the investment tenure. To initiate this, an investor must submit Form-5 to their bank or post office, accompanied by the passbook and relevant supporting documents.

Options for partial withdrawal If the criteria for full closure aren't met, partial withdrawals provide a limited alternative:

Investors can make one withdrawal annually starting from the sixth financial year.

The withdrawal is capped at 50% of the lower of two balances: the balance at the end of the fourth preceding year, or the balance at the end of the previous financial year. Loans against PPF Investors may also borrow against their PPF between the end of the first year and the end of the fifth year of the account's life.

Borrowing Limit: Up to 25% of the balance from the second preceding year.

Repayment: The loan must be repaid within 36 months at an interest rate 1% above the current PPF rate. If the loan is not cleared within 36 months, the interest surcharge jumps to 6% above the prevailing rate.

Furthermore, no subsequent loans are permitted until the existing debt is entirely settled.

How to open a PPF account? Opening a PPF account is a straightforward process that can be completed either digitally through the net banking or mobile apps of major banks, or in person at any post office or authorized bank branch.

The account comes with a 15-year maturity period, which can be extended indefinitely in blocks of five years. To keep the account active, a minimum annual deposit of ₹ 500 is required. The maximum investment is capped at ₹ 1.5 lakh per financial year. It offers tax deductions on the principal under Section 80C (up to ₹ 1.5 lakh), and both the interest earned and the final maturity amount remain completely tax-free. Govt keeps interest rates on small savings schemes unchanged for 8th quarter The government has maintained the interest rates for various small savings schemes, such as the PPF and NSC, marking the eighth consecutive quarter of stability starting April 1, 2026. According to the official notification, the Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme continues to offer an 8.2% interest rate, while the three-year term deposit rate remains steady at 7.1%, consistent with the previous quarter.

"The rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the first quarter of FY 2026-27, starting from April 1, 2026, and ending on June 30, 2026, shall remain unchanged from those notified for the fourth quarter (January 1, 2026 to March 31, 2026) of FY 2025-26," the finance ministry said in a notification issued last week.

Popular options like the Public Provident Fund (PPF) and post office savings deposits will continue to yield 7.1% and 4%, respectively. For those invested in Kisan Vikas Patra, the interest rate is set at 7.5%, with a maturity period of 115 months. Meanwhile, the National Savings Certificate (NSC) will stay at 7.7% for the upcoming April-June quarter.