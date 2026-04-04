PPF: Can a Public Provident Fund account be closed prematurely?

Offering a 7.1% tax-free interest rate, the Public Provident Fund (PPF) stands as one of the most lucrative fixed-income avenues for investors. It is primarily engineered as a secure, long-term savings instrument; its combination of government backing and compounding makes it an exceptional tool for capital preservation. Despite its utility, life events like medical emergencies, tuition fees, or financial shortages may tempt an investor to access these funds early.
While the PPF carries a mandatory 15-year lock-in, accounts can be closed after five full financial years, but only under specific circumstances:
Note on Penalties: The government applies an interest penalty for early closure. The final payout is recalculated at a rate 1% lower than the interest earned throughout the investment tenure. To initiate this, an investor must submit Form-5 to their bank or post office, accompanied by the passbook and relevant supporting documents.
If the criteria for full closure aren't met, partial withdrawals provide a limited alternative:
Investors may also borrow against their PPF between the end of the first year and the end of the fifth year of the account's life.
If the loan is not cleared within 36 months, the interest surcharge jumps to 6% above the prevailing rate.
Furthermore, no subsequent loans are permitted until the existing debt is entirely settled.
Opening a PPF account is a straightforward process that can be completed either digitally through the net banking or mobile apps of major banks, or in person at any post office or authorized bank branch.
The government has maintained the interest rates for various small savings schemes, such as the PPF and NSC, marking the eighth consecutive quarter of stability starting April 1, 2026. According to the official notification, the Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme continues to offer an 8.2% interest rate, while the three-year term deposit rate remains steady at 7.1%, consistent with the previous quarter.
"The rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the first quarter of FY 2026-27, starting from April 1, 2026, and ending on June 30, 2026, shall remain unchanged from those notified for the fourth quarter (January 1, 2026 to March 31, 2026) of FY 2025-26," the finance ministry said in a notification issued last week.
Popular options like the Public Provident Fund (PPF) and post office savings deposits will continue to yield 7.1% and 4%, respectively. For those invested in Kisan Vikas Patra, the interest rate is set at 7.5%, with a maturity period of 115 months. Meanwhile, the National Savings Certificate (NSC) will stay at 7.7% for the upcoming April-June quarter.
Similarly, the monthly income scheme remains at 7.4% for investors through the first quarter of the new fiscal year. These rates, primarily managed through banks and post offices, have seen no adjustments for two full years. The last time the government revised interest rates for select small savings schemes was during the final quarter of the 2023-24 financial year.
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