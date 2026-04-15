PPF can turn ₹1.5 lakh a year into ₹1 crore tax-free. But here's what most investors miss

The Public Provident Fund, commonly known as PPF, remains one of India's most widely preferred investment options, largely due to its tax benefits, stable interest earnings and ease of access.

Designed as a long-term savings instrument, it allows investors to build a corpus while earning assured returns on their contributions. Backed by the Government of India, PPF is often considered a safe and reliable avenue for conservative or risk-averse investors.

At present, the deposit rate is 7.10% per annum, which is reviewed by the government every quarter. The interest rate has remained unchanged for over 6 years, since 1 April 2020.

How does PPF work? An individual can invest a minimum of ₹500 and a maximum of ₹1.50 lakh every year in their PPF account. The scheme has a 15-year lock-in period, but a person can keep extending it in blocks of 5 years as many times as they want. PPF offers the highest returns if you stay invested for a long time.

The scheme follows the principle of annual compounding, meaning investors can earn returns not only on their original investment but also on the interest accumulated over time. The compounding effect significantly boosts the overall corpus over the long run, making it a suitable option for retirement planning and safe wealth creation.

How much time and money do you need to invest to build a ₹ 1 crore corpus? Building a ₹1 crore corpus through PPF is achievable, as long as you stay disciplined and let the investments compound over the years. Here's how you should move forward with it.

If you invest the maximum allowed amount of ₹1.50 lakh every year and assume a steady interest rate of 7.1%, your investment can grow significantly over time. After 15 years, your corpus would reach around ₹40.68 lakh, including your total investment of ₹22.5 lakh and the rest coming from interest earned in the scheme.

If you extend the account for another five years (20 years in total), the corpus can grow to approximately ₹66.58 lakh. Continuing for another 5-year extension (25 years in total), your investment can reach around ₹1.03 crore.

In essence, by staying invested for 25 years (15 years plus two 5-year extensions), you can build a corpus of over ₹1 crore in PPF.

Tax-free investment The PPF enjoys one of the most favourable tax treatments among investment options in India, as it falls under the EEE (Exempt-Exempt-Exempt) category. This means that contributions made to a PPF account are eligible for tax deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, up to ₹1.5 lakh in a financial year.

Additionally, the interest earned on investments is completely tax-free, making it an attractive option for long-term savers looking to maximise post-tax returns. Apart from that, the maturity proceeds withdrawn from a PPF account are also entirely exempt from tax, ensuring investors receive the full benefit of their accumulated corpus without any deductions.

Other benefits of PPF investment An investor can also take a loan against their PPF contributions, which is available after 1 year of opening the PPF account. The maximum loan amount that one can take is 25% of the available balance, according to ClearTax.

Taking a second loan is also permitted, but only when the first loan is fully repaid. For loans against PPF, an interest rate of 1% applies if repaid within 36 months, and 6% if not. This provision allows individuals to access cash in times of need without touching their original investment and letting it compound.

People can also withdraw the full balance from their PPF accounts upon maturity after 15 years. However, the scheme also offers some liquidity before maturity. Partial withdrawals are permitted after 5 years, allowing investors to withdraw up to 50% of the balance, calculated based on either the end of the 4th year or the year immediately preceding the withdrawal.