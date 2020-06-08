PPF deposit, extension: What to do before June 30

Last fiscal the government had also tweaked a few rules for the benefit of PPF account holders. These were mostly procedural in nature. Now an account holder can make deposits in multiples of ₹50 any number of times in a financial year, with a maximum of a combined deposit of ₹1.5 lakh a year. Earlier, a maximum of 12 deposits were permitted in a period of one year into a PPF account. The government had reduced the interest rate charged on loan taken against PPF balance to 1% above the prevailing PPF rate from 2% earlier.