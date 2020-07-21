PPF deposit, Sukanya Samriddhi account opening relaxations end on July 31

In view of the coronavirus crisis, the government has relaxed deposit, extension and account opening rules for many small savings schemes including Public Provident Fund or PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana. These relaxations end on July 31. The government has allowed PPF subscribers to make deposits till 31st July in their accounts for FY 2019-20 subject to the condition of maximum deposit ceiling of ₹1.5 lakh.

The income tax department has also extended the time limit till July 31, 2020, for making various investments for claiming deductions under the I-T Act, which includes Section 80C (PPF, NSC etc), 80D (mediclaim), 80G (donations) etc, for 2019-20.

The income tax department has also extended the time limit till July 31, 2020, for making various investments for claiming deductions under the I-T Act, which includes Section 80C (PPF, NSC etc), 80D (mediclaim), 80G (donations) etc, for 2019-20.

The subscribers PPF accounts - whose deadline for submitting the extension form is due in lockdown with one-year grace period after maturity - may submit the prescribed form for extension through registered email id by 31st July, the postal department said. The original copy of PPF extension form can be submitted to the concerned operating agency once the lock down is completely lifted, it added.

The government has also announced some relaxation in the eligibility norms for opening of Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana accounts due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Sukanya Samriddhi account can be opened in the name of girl child on or before 31st July, 2020, who have attained the age of 10 years during the period of lockdown from 25th March, 2020, to 30th June, 2020.

This relaxation will help guardians of girl children who could not open Sukanya Samriddhi accounts due to the lockdown. Otherwise, Sukanya Samriddhi accounts can only be opened up to age of 10 years only from the date of birth.