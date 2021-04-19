Rule 72 Calculator: When an investor invests in any plan, he or she is quite clear about one's investment goal. However, sometimes, the investor fails to meet its investment goal and in that case it becomes quite difficult to address the financial crisis, especially in the case of long-term investment goal. To help an investor avoid any kind of lapse in meeting one's financial goal investment experts suggest Rule 72 in finance. The rule simply helps an investor to know in how much time one's money will get doubles. So, by using this Rule 72 in one's instrument tool like Public Provident Fund (PPF), Employee Provident Fund (EPF) account or bank fixed deposit (FD), this rule is helpful in finding out whether the investment option will help meet one's investment goal or not.

Speaking on the Rule 72 in finance and how it works in one's personal finance' decision making Pankaj Mathmal, MD at Optima Money Managers said, "The Rule 72 calculator helps an investor know in how much time one's money will get doubled if he or she chooses a particular investment option. The simple way of finding the answer is to divide 72 by the interest rate given by the investment instrument. For example, PPF interest rate is 7.1 per cent then using Rule 72 calculator it would take 10.14 years to double your money provided the PPF interest rate remains the same. Similarly in the case of EPF interest rate which is at 8.5 per cent, one's money will get doubled in 8.47 years."

Mathpal said that Rule 72 helps an investor know whether the investment toll will be able to help him or her meet one's investment option or not.

Highlighting the limitations of Rule 72 calculator Manikaran Singhal, Founder at goodmoneying.com said, "Rule 72 in finance takes annual growth while there are investment tools that count quarterly or half-yearly interest. In that case, Rule 72 doesn’t give exact figure but it's for sure that one come to know about a rough idea about one's investment goal and time required for it to meet that."

Singhal said that it also helps an investor find out whether the investment instrument is suitable for meeting one's investment goal or not.

