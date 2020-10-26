PPF in minor child's name can bring down lock-in from 15 years to 5 for her

For an instance you start investing in PPF in name of your minor child at an age of 10, this PPF account will complete the 15-year lock-in period by the time your child is 25-26 years of age. And if your child does not need that money then, s/he can opt for an extension. PPF allows you to extend in blocks of five years. In the above example, if your child does not need the money at 25, s/he can extend it for another five years till 30 years of age. Again, if s/he doesn't need the money at 30, another five year extension can be availed and so on.