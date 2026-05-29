PPF income strategy: Deposit before this date every month to maximize return – Here's how

Investing in Public Provident Fund (PPF)? You can slightly boost long-term returns by timing contributions wisely. Try depositing your money before the 5th of each month to ensure it earns interest for the full month. This simple hack helps maximize compounding benefits over the years. Here's how.
The PPF is a government-supported savings scheme known for its safety, steady returns and tax advantages. The account has a 15-year tenure, which you can extend further in blocks of five years.
PPF accounts currently offer an interest rate of 7.1%, set by the government and revised annually. Although interest is credited on 31 March each year, it is calculated on a monthly basis, making the timing of deposits important for overall returns.
If you invest in your PPF account before the 5th of each month, your deposit will be included in the interest calculation of that month. However, if you miss the deadline, you will miss out on the interest for that month. In simple words, if you deposit your money between 1 and 5 June, your money starts accruing interest from June itself. However, contributions made after the 5th will start the entire interest calculation from July.
Therefore, investing in a PPF account before the 5th of every month helps you maximize your returns.
Let's say you invest ₹1.5 lakh in a PPF. Now, if you have missed the 5 April deadline, you will only pay interest for 11 months.
So if you are making monthly instalments, money must be deposited before the 5th of every month.
The government has recently announced the latest interest rates on various small savings schemes, including PPF, for the April to June quarter of FY27.
“The rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the first quarter of FY 2026-27, starting from April 1, 2026, and ending on June 30, 2026, shall remain unchanged from those notified for the fourth quarter (January 1, 2026, to March 31, 2026) of FY 2025-26,” the finance ministry said in a notification.
This revision means the PPF interest rates now stand at 7.1%. Notably, the government had last changed the interest rate on some small schemes, mainly operated by post offices and banks, in the fourth quarter of 2023-24 (i.e., January to March 2024).
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.