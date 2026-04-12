PPF income strategy: How to get ₹61,000 monthly pension from your public provident fund investment? See calculation

PPF Income Strategy: Public Provident Fund, commonly known as PPF, is one of the most popular small savings scheme in India due to its tax benefits, interest rates and easy accessibility among others. PPF is a long-term investment scheme that gives you decent returns on the principal you invest. Backed by the Government of India itself, this small savings scheme is one of India's most trusted savings instruments.
With the right amount of discipline, you can grow a corpus of over ₹1 crore using PPF and get ₹61,000 monthly as pension from the interest, without even touching the principal.
The government has recently announced the latest interest rates on various small savings schemes, including PPF, for the April to June quarter of FY27.
“The rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the first quarter of FY 2026-27, starting from April 1, 2026, and ending on June 30, 2026, shall remain unchanged from those notified for the fourth quarter (January 1, 2026, to March 31, 2026) of FY 2025-26,” the finance ministry said in a notification.
This means that the PPF interest rates now stand at 7.1%. Notably, the government had last changed the interest rate on some small schemes, mainly operated by post offices and banks, in the fourth quarter of 2023-24 (i.e. January to March 2024).
To build a ₹1 crore PPF corpus, you need to follow strict financial discipline. Let's assume that you contribute ₹1.5 lakh to your PPF account every year. Here is how you can get ₹1 crore in this scenario —
Investment amount: ₹1.5 lakh per year
Interest rate: 7.1%
Now if you extend the investment period beyond 15 years, and assume that the interest rate stays at 7.1%, then corpus growth will be —
15 years: ₹40.68 lakh
20 years (first 5-year extension): ₹66.58 lakh
25 years (second 5-year extension): ₹1.03 crore
Therefore, to reach a ₹1 crore corpus, you have to invest ₹1.5 lakh in PPF every year for 25 years.
Since you can extend your PPF investment tenure for an indefinite time, let's assume that you stop your PPF contributions entirely after 25 years.
However, during this period you can still earn the relevant interest rate the government decides at that time. Assuming that the PPF interest rate is still 7.1%, here's how you can get ₹61,000 pension.
Total corpus: ₹1.03 crore
Interest rate: 7.1% per annum
Annual interest earned: 7.1% of ₹1.03 crore = ₹7.32 lakh per year
Monthly income from PPF interest: ₹7.32 lakh ÷ 12 = ₹60,989 per month.
Therefore, you will be able to earn nearly ₹61,000 every month as pension, while your PPF corpus of ₹1.03 crore remains intact.
However, it must also be noted that PPF withdrawals are limited to once every financial year. Therefore, you will have to withdraw the annual interest earned each year all at once, and then divide the money on a monthly basis depending on your needs.
Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid. <br> With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency. <br> Swastika’s specialisations include: <br> Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies <br> Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories <br> Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc. <br> Swastika can be followed on her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/swastika-das-sharma-82a464153/">LinkedIn</a> profile as well as on X at <a href="https://x.com/swastika1005">@swastika1005</a>. She can be reached by email via <a href="swastika.sharma@htdigital.in">swastika.sharma@htdigital.in</a>.
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