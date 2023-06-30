PPF interest rate hike: Will your Public Provident Fund account yield more in coming quarter?2 min read 30 Jun 2023, 09:59 AM IST
The interest rates of small savings schemes, including the Public Provident Fund (PPF), are due for revision. People are speculating whether the government will increase the PPF interest rate for the July-September quarter. Currently, PPF deposits yield 7.1%
Public Provident Fund (PPF) interest rate: The interest rates of small savings schemes are due for revision today, 30 June 2023. People are wondering whether the govt will hike the interest rate of the Public Provident Fund (PPF) in the July-September quarter as PPF interest rates have remained unchanged since April 2020. At present your PPF deposits fetch you 7.1 per cent.
