PPF: Investing ₹1.5 lakh/year will accumulate this much corpus till your child turns 18 — Check calculations

The Public Provident Fund (PPF) is a government-backed, long-term savings and scheme with guaranteed returns. A top choice when it comes to future proofing your investments, it can be used for goals such as buying a house, children's education, funding a wedding, as a retirement corpus or even to build wealth.
Investors can easily open a PPF account at their nearest bank or post office branch by submitting an application form, along with required KYC documents. There is no minimum age requirement, and parents can choose to open an account for their child, which must be converted into a major account, once the holder turns 18.
Locked in for a period of 15 years, you can choose to extend the tenure of your or your child's PPF account in five-year blocks, for an indefinite time period, as needed. You can also choose to extend with or without fresh contributions.
Financial planning experts often note that investing early allows you to slowly and steadily take advantage of the power of compounding to build a sizeable corpus, even with relatively smaller contributions. In comparison, with a late start, you may be forced to stretch beyond your means with monthly or annual contributions to match the same corpus.
For example, if you begin investment from the year your child is a toddler, with long-term view of staying invested for the next 50 years, the monthly amount required to reach crorepati status can go as low as ₹1,900 per month.
Parents can thus safely consider PPF a wealth builder for their child over the long-term future as investing for them from a young age can give them a leg up on the total PPF corpus accumulated at time of withdrawal (between 50-60 years of age).
Here's how much total annual contributions of ₹50,000, ₹1 lakh and ₹1.5 lakh (tax free limit each financial year), made either as lumpsum or monthly credits, can generate for your child over an 18-year period. We calculate —
The same ₹1.5 lakh can also be invested as contributions of ₹12,500 each month for a period of 18 years, instead of lumpsum, for the same maturity amount.
As an adult account holder, if they choose to continue the PPF with the same annual or monthly contribution for another 42 years, they will have accumulated ₹75 lakh and earned interest of ₹6 crore, for combined 50-year maturity corpus of over ₹6.75 crore at 60 years of age for retirement.
The same ₹1 lakh can also be invested as contributions of ₹8,340 each month for a period of 18 years, instead of lumpsum, for the similar maturity amount.
As an adult account holder, if they choose to continue the PPF with the same annual or monthly contribution for another 42 years, they will have accumulated ₹50 lakh and earned interest of ₹4 crore, for combined 50-year maturity corpus of over ₹4.50 crore at 60 years of age for retirement.
The same ₹50,000 can also be invested as contributions of ₹4,200 each month for a period of 18 years, instead of lumpsum, for the same maturity amount.
As an adult account holder, if they choose to continue the PPF with the same annual or monthly contribution for another 42 years, they will have accumulated ₹25 lakh and earned interest of ₹2 crore, for combined 50-year maturity corpus of over ₹2.25 crore at 60 years of age for retirement.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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