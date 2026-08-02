PPF investment guide: These 5 costly mistakes could reduce your returns or make you lose key benefits

Public Provident Fund (PPF) remains one of the most popular long-term savings option for Indian investors as it offer government-backed safety, tax benefits and attractive compounding over a 15-year lock in period. Many people open a PPF account early in their careers and continue contributing for decades as part of their retirement or wealth-building strategy.
This scheme offers a 7.1% interest rate per annum. It also enjoys "Exempt-Exempt-Exempt" tax status, meaning your yearly deposits, the interest you earn, and the final maturity amount are all completely tax-free. Any Indian resident can open a PPF account, but NRIs are not permitted.
However, simply having a PPF account does not guarantee that you will get the maximum benefit from it. In this article, we will discuss five such common mistakes that may make you lose out on above mentioned benefits.
If you fail to deposit the minimum required amount of ₹500 in a year, your account will become inactive. This will restrict further deposits and access to all the account benefits that you would have otherwise received through regular investments until hitting maturity.
However, if your PPF account has lapsed due to non-compliance, it can be reactivated by visiting the branch from where you operate your PPF account and submitting a request for re-activation of the account along with a penalty.
If you invest in your PPF account before the 5th of each month, your deposit will be included in the interest calculation of that month. However, if you miss the deadline, you will miss out on the interest for that month.
In others words, if you deposit your money between 1 and 5 August, your money starts accruing interest from August itself. However, contributions made after 5th of this month will start the entire interest calculation from September.
Therefore, investing in a PPF account before the 5th of every month helps you maximize your returns in the long-term.
Investing more than ₹1.5 lakh a year in a PPF account would not give you any additional benefit. The excess amount earns no interest and provides no tax benefits upon maturity.
If the bank or post office accidentally credits interest on the extra money, that interest can be taken back or reversed when discovered. This is because PPF accounts are tied to your PAN, so making extra deposits across multiple accounts will be flagged as irregular.
The ₹1.5 lakh annual ceiling includes deposits made into your own account plus any accounts opened for your minor children.
The scheme does not allow an investor to make multiple personal PPF accounts across different banks or post offices, even if you think nobody will be able to trace it and you can claim double or triple the benefits.
The rules also clearly mention that joint PPF accounts are not permitted under the scheme, according to provisions published on the official website of the National Savings Institute under the Ministry of Finance.
Opening separate accounts at different banks or post offices does not create additional eligibility as PPF accounts are linked to the depositor's PAN and identity details. If multiple accounts are found, authorities may treat the additional account as irregular under the PPF rules.
As mentioned above, PPF comes with a lock-in period of 15 years. But, if someone wishes to close their account before maturity, it is permitted only after completing five full financial years.
However, one can claim this benefit only under certain circumstances such as medical treatment for the account holder, spouse, children or dependent parents. You can also claim your funds if you or your children want to pursue higher education or in cases of change in residency.
The government applies an interest penalty for early closure, meaning the final payout is recalculated at a rate 1% lower than the interest earned throughout the investment tenure.
To initiate withdrawal, an investor must submit Form-5 to their bank or post office, accompanied by the passbook and relevant documents that would support why you are closing your account before the maturity date.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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