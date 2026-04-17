PPF investment: How to build a ₹1 crore corpus at 7.1% and how long it takes

What if a steady, low-risk investment could quietly build a ₹1 crore corpus? That too, without the stress of market volatility? That’s the idea investors often link with the Public Provident Fund (PPF). Still, the truth is more practical: it depends on time, consistency, devotion and patience.
According to the latest government update, the PPF interest rate remains unchanged at 7.1% per annum. This rate gets compounded annually. Furthermore, this rate has been stable since April 2020, establishing PPF's reputation as a trustworthy, easy-to-invest, predictable long-term savings tool.
Now we have the Section 80C benefits that apply to this scheme under the old tax regime. Still, the interest earned and maturity proceeds remain fully tax-free under both tax regimes for investors.
Let us try to understand what disciplined investing in PPF can realistically accomplish:
Tenure
Annual Investment
Total Invested
Estimated Maturity*
|15 years
|₹1.5 lakh
|₹22.5 lakh
|~ ₹40 lakh
|20 years
|₹1.5 lakh
|₹30 lakh
|~ ₹66 lakh
|25 years
|₹1.5 lakh
|₹37.5 lakh
|~ ₹1.03 crore
|30 years
|₹1.5 lakh
|₹45 lakh
|~ ₹1.5 crore
*Calculated at 7.1% annual compounding
Direct small-cap mutual funds and exposure to high-growth stocks through your own demat accounts are simple ways to boost returns constructively. Still, such investments are never guaranteed and can also result in capital depreciation and losses.
Even as the market conditions continue to change and evolve due to the ongoing geopolitical complications and falling fixed deposit rates, PPF continues to stand out for three main reasons:
PPF is a slow-compounding wealth creation idea. When inflation is factored in, returns become relatively less attractive. The following are some of its clear limitations:
Yes, PPF investment can help you become a crorepati. Still, achieving this objective requires you to devote enough time. To give you an approximate idea, you need about 25 years of consistent and devoted investment at the maximum limit.
Given these facts, it is critical for you to acknowledge the limitations and realities of the PPF scheme. Therefore, if you rely solely on the PPF scheme for your wealth-creation journey, your eventual growth might be capped.
To boost your chances of building more wealth at higher interest rates, you can look to diversify your investments in direct small-cap mutual funds and stocks. These investments, remember, will need time to show their impact and are prone to volatility and underperformance in cycles.
In conclusion, for better results, consider using PPF as a safe foundation alongside growth-oriented investments such as small-cap stocks, direct small-cap mutual funds or flexi-cap mutual funds.
Finally, to ensure sound long-term wealth-creation planning, it is always prudent to consult a certified financial advisor and align your investments with your current financial health, risk tolerance, and long-term economic objectives.
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