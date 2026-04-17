PPF investment: How to build a ₹1 crore corpus at 7.1% and how long it takes

What if a steady, low-risk investment could quietly build a ₹1 crore corpus? That too, without the stress of market volatility? That’s the idea investors often link with the Public Provident Fund (PPF). Still, the truth is more practical: it depends on time, consistency, devotion and patience.

April–June 2026: Latest PPF interest rate and key facts According to the latest government update, the PPF interest rate remains unchanged at 7.1% per annum. This rate gets compounded annually. Furthermore, this rate has been stable since April 2020, establishing PPF's reputation as a trustworthy, easy-to-invest, predictable long-term savings tool.

Key highlights of PPF Interest rate: 7.1% (interest rate is tax-free; it gets compounded annually)

Maximum investment: ₹ 1.5 lakh per year

Tenure: 15 years (extendable in 5-year blocks)

Tax benefit: EEE (Exempt–Exempt–Exempt)

Who can invest: Resident individuals can invest (including accounts for minors)

Accounts allowed: Only one per person across the nation Now we have the Section 80C benefits that apply to this scheme under the old tax regime. Still, the interest earned and maturity proceeds remain fully tax-free under both tax regimes for investors.

Real ‘crorepati calculation’ with interest offering at 7.1% Let us try to understand what disciplined investing in PPF can realistically accomplish:

Tenure Annual Investment Total Invested Estimated Maturity* 15 years ₹ 1.5 lakh ₹ 22.5 lakh ~ ₹ 40 lakh 20 years ₹ 1.5 lakh ₹ 30 lakh ~ ₹ 66 lakh 25 years ₹ 1.5 lakh ₹ 37.5 lakh ~ ₹ 1.03 crore 30 years ₹ 1.5 lakh ₹ 45 lakh ~ ₹ 1.5 crore

*Calculated at 7.1% annual compounding

What does this mean for present and future investors of PPF? You will not become a ‘crorepati’ in the first 15-year lock-in period. Still, if you extend your PPF account to 25 years, you will achieve the goal of ₹ 1 crore. The fundamental strength of PPF lies in long-term compounding and tax-free growth. Patience, devoted investing and a long-term holding horizon are essential. If you are willing to take more risk and boost returns, you can look for other asset classes. Direct small-cap mutual funds and exposure to high-growth stocks through your own demat accounts are simple ways to boost returns constructively. Still, such investments are never guaranteed and can also result in capital depreciation and losses.

Also Read | How to split your investments between PPF, equity and gold for optimal returns

What makes PPF still work in 2026? Even as the market conditions continue to change and evolve due to the ongoing geopolitical complications and falling fixed deposit rates, PPF continues to stand out for three main reasons:

Stability: The PPF scheme is a government-backed long-term savings scheme in the country. Due to its EEE-based exempt returns, it offers virtually risk-free assured returns. Tax efficiency: There are very few investment instruments, like PPF, that can offer investors completely tax-free investments, interest, and maturity. Discipline wealth creation: The lock-in period is designed to discourage emotion-driven withdrawals. This helps in long-term wealth building. What are the limitations of PPF investments? PPF is a slow-compounding wealth creation idea. When inflation is factored in, returns become relatively less attractive. The following are some of its clear limitations:

PPF is not for short-term investing: The returns are modest at best over shorter periods. Limits liquidity severely: The 15-year lock-in period allows only limited withdrawals. Return ceiling and limitations: With a 7.1% interest rate, the eventual return might not keep up with inflation over the long term. The bottom line Yes, PPF investment can help you become a crorepati. Still, achieving this objective requires you to devote enough time. To give you an approximate idea, you need about 25 years of consistent and devoted investment at the maximum limit.

Given these facts, it is critical for you to acknowledge the limitations and realities of the PPF scheme. Therefore, if you rely solely on the PPF scheme for your wealth-creation journey, your eventual growth might be capped.

How can you boost your wealth creation journey? To boost your chances of building more wealth at higher interest rates, you can look to diversify your investments in direct small-cap mutual funds and stocks. These investments, remember, will need time to show their impact and are prone to volatility and underperformance in cycles.

In conclusion, for better results, consider using PPF as a safe foundation alongside growth-oriented investments such as small-cap stocks, direct small-cap mutual funds or flexi-cap mutual funds.

Finally, to ensure sound long-term wealth-creation planning, it is always prudent to consult a certified financial advisor and align your investments with your current financial health, risk tolerance, and long-term economic objectives.