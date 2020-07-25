NEW DELHI : Making it easier for you to invest in any government small saving schemes like PPF, NSC, etc, the postal department has now extended such schemes upto the branch post office level.

"In order to strengthen its network and postal operations in rural areas and provide facility of small savings scheme to the vast majority in villages, the Department of Posts has now extended all small savings schemes upto the Branch Post Office level," the government said in a release.

In rural areas, there are 1.31 lakh branch post offices. Apart from services related to letters, Speed Post, parcels, electronic money order, Rural Postal Life Insurance, these branch post offices were providing post office savings account, recurring deposit, time deposit and Sukanya Samriddhi Account schemes till now.

"The new order has allowed branch post offices to offer facilities of Public Provident Fund, Monthly Income Scheme, National Savings Certificate, Kisan Vikas Patra and Senior Citizen Savings Schemes also," the release said.

People living in villages will now be able to get the same Post Office Savings Bank facilities which people in urban areas have been availing. They will be able to deposit their savings into these popular schemes through the post office in their village itself.

"This is another step taken by the department to empower rural India by bringing all post office savings schemes to their doorsteps," it said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via