With government securities (G-sec) yield going up, interest rates on Public Provident Fund (PPF) and other small savings deposits may go up soon. These rates are reviewed quarterly and are set for review by the end of this month. Currently, the interest rate of PPF stands at 7.1 per cent while that of government securities yield has already crossed 7.3 per cent. “The interest rate of the Public Provident Fund (PPF) may be hiked soon," said Amit Gupta, MD, SAG Infotech.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}