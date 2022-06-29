PPF, other small savings scheme interest rate could be hiked from July

In the current market scenario, equities are under bearish pressure with steep funds outflow, while gold is expensive and cryptocurrencies have crashed brutally. In these times, finding an investment pool that could fetch some risk-free guaranteed value returns on your hard-earned money, is like searching for a needle in a haystack. However, post office savings schemes are likely to be answers to many investors who are searching for a fixed return on their investments due to their nature of being linked with government bonds that are rising owing to strong demand in recent times.

