PPF, other small savings scheme rates kept unchanged. Check latest rates here

The government today kept interest rates of small savings schemes, including that of Public Provident Fund or PPF, unchanged for the January to March quarter. Interest rates of small savings schemes are revised on a quarterly basis. The rates of interest on various small savings schemes for the fourth quarter of 2020-21, starting from January 1 and ending March 31, 2021, shall remain unchanged from those notified for the third quarter (October to December), the government said in a statement.