PPF, other small savings schemes: Govt clarifies on claim cases

PPF, other small savings schemes: Govt clarifies on claim cases2 min read . Updated: 17 Sep 2020, 12:51 PM IST
- Department of Posts clarified that the physical presence of witnesses is not required in claim cases of small savings schemes
Department of Posts in a circular to post offices said that it has been receiving various representations from nominees/claimants that post offices are insisting for physical presence of two witnesses at the time of acceptance of deceased claim cases for various small savings schemes including Public Provident Fund (PPF) and other post office savings schemes.
Department of Posts clarified that the physical presence of witnesses is not required if self-attested photocopy of IT/Address proof of the witnesses containing signature of the witness concerned are produced along with the other claim documents.
ID and Address proof of witnesses may be taken as prescribed in KYC master circular, Dept of Posts said, adding that the clarification may be circulated to all concerned including CBS/non-CBS Post offices to avoid public inconvenience.
For Proof of Identity
Aadhaar Card
Passport
Driving License
Voter ID Card
Ration Card with photo
Post office ID card
Central/state govt of PSU ID card, job card under MG-NREGA signed by a state govt officer
PAN Card
Certificate of address with photo from Govt. recognized educational institutions(for students, studying at present)
Proof of Address
Aadhaar Card
Passport
Driving License
Voter ID Card
Ration card with address
Photo Identity Card having address (of Central Govt./PSU or State Govt./PSU)
Certificate of address with photo from Govt. recognized educational institutions (for students, studying at present)
Salary Slip of reputed Employer with current address.
Letter issued by National Population Register containing details of name and address
Electricity, telephone, post-paid mobile, piped-gas, water bill (not more than 2 months old)
Property or municipal tax receipt.
Letter of allotment of accommodation from employer issued by the State Government or Central Government Departments, statutory or regulatory bodies, public sector undertakings, scheduled commercial banks, financial institutions and listed companies and leave and license agreements with such employers allotting official accommodation:
Bank or Post Passbook/Statement with address
Letter issued by National population Register containing details of name and address
