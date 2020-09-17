Home >Money >Personal Finance >PPF, other small savings schemes: Govt clarifies on claim cases
PPF and other small savings schemes claim cases: Dept of Posts has come out with a circular
PPF and other small savings schemes claim cases: Dept of Posts has come out with a circular

PPF, other small savings schemes: Govt clarifies on claim cases

2 min read . Updated: 17 Sep 2020, 12:51 PM IST Edited By Surajit Dasgupta

  • Department of Posts clarified that the physical presence of witnesses is not required in claim cases of small savings schemes

Department of Posts in a circular to post offices said that it has been receiving various representations from nominees/claimants that post offices are insisting for physical presence of two witnesses at the time of acceptance of deceased claim cases for various small savings schemes including Public Provident Fund (PPF) and other post office savings schemes.

Department of Posts clarified that the physical presence of witnesses is not required if self-attested photocopy of IT/Address proof of the witnesses containing signature of the witness concerned are produced along with the other claim documents.

ID and Address proof of witnesses may be taken as prescribed in KYC master circular, Dept of Posts said, adding that the clarification may be circulated to all concerned including CBS/non-CBS Post offices to avoid public inconvenience.

For Proof of Identity

Aadhaar Card

Passport

Driving License

Voter ID Card

Ration Card with photo

Post office ID card

Central/state govt of PSU ID card, job card under MG-NREGA signed by a state govt officer

PAN Card

Certificate of address with photo from Govt. recognized educational institutions(for students, studying at present)

Proof of Address

Aadhaar Card

Passport

Driving License

Voter ID Card

Ration card with address

Photo Identity Card having address (of Central Govt./PSU or State Govt./PSU)

Certificate of address with photo from Govt. recognized educational institutions (for students, studying at present)

Salary Slip of reputed Employer with current address.

Letter issued by National Population Register containing details of name and address

Electricity, telephone, post-paid mobile, piped-gas, water bill (not more than 2 months old)

Property or municipal tax receipt.

Letter of allotment of accommodation from employer issued by the State Government or Central Government Departments, statutory or regulatory bodies, public sector undertakings, scheduled commercial banks, financial institutions and listed companies and leave and license agreements with such employers allotting official accommodation:

Bank or Post Passbook/Statement with address

Letter issued by National population Register containing details of name and address

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Can I claim the tax benefits if I invest in ELSS in the name of my wife, me being the second holder?

Income tax deduction on deposits made in wife's PPF account, ELSS mutual funds

2 min read . 15 Sep 2020
Aggregate of the deposits by each one of you should not exceed the threshold of one lakh fifty thousand for contribution made to your own account as well as to the PPF account of your minor daughter. (Photo: Raj Sam/Mint)

Can both parents contribute to PPF account of minor child? And tax benefits?

2 min read . 06 Sep 2020
Which is the best option among PPF, ELSS mutual funds and five-year bank fixed deposit for the first time investor? (Photo: iStock)

PPF, bank FD, ELSS: Here's the best option to save taxes under Section 80C

2 min read . 27 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout