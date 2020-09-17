Subscribe
Home >Money >Personal Finance >PPF, other small savings schemes: Govt clarifies on claim cases
PPF and other small savings schemes claim cases: Dept of Posts has come out with a circular

PPF, other small savings schemes: Govt clarifies on claim cases

1 min read . 12:51 PM IST Edited By Surajit Dasgupta

  • Department of Posts clarified that the physical presence of witnesses is not required in claim cases of small savings schemes

Department of Posts in a circular to post offices said that it has been receiving various representations from nominees/claimants that post offices are insisting for physical presence of two witnesses at the time of acceptance of deceased claim cases for various small savings schemes including Public Provident Fund (PPF) and other post office savings schemes.

Department of Posts clarified that the physical presence of witnesses is not required if self-attested photocopy of IT/Address proof of the witnesses containing signature of the witness concerned are produced along with the other claim documents.

ID and Address proof of witnesses may be taken as prescribed in KYC master circular, Dept of Posts said, adding that the clarification may be circulated to all concerned including CBS/non-CBS Post offices to avoid public inconvenience.

For Proof of Identity

Aadhaar Card

Passport

Driving License

Voter ID Card

Ration Card with photo

Post office ID card

Central/state govt of PSU ID card, job card under MG-NREGA signed by a state govt officer

PAN Card

Certificate of address with photo from Govt. recognized educational institutions(for students, studying at present)

Proof of Address

Aadhaar Card

Passport

Driving License

Voter ID Card

Ration card with address

Photo Identity Card having address (of Central Govt./PSU or State Govt./PSU)

Certificate of address with photo from Govt. recognized educational institutions (for students, studying at present)

Salary Slip of reputed Employer with current address.

Letter issued by National Population Register containing details of name and address

Electricity, telephone, post-paid mobile, piped-gas, water bill (not more than 2 months old)

Property or municipal tax receipt.

Letter of allotment of accommodation from employer issued by the State Government or Central Government Departments, statutory or regulatory bodies, public sector undertakings, scheduled commercial banks, financial institutions and listed companies and leave and license agreements with such employers allotting official accommodation:

Bank or Post Passbook/Statement with address

Letter issued by National population Register containing details of name and address

