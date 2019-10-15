For the benefit of customers of post offices, India Post has launched a mobile app. This will help post office customers do transactions including deposits into PPF accounts and other post office schemes online without physically going to post offices. Customers can download the India Post Mobile Banking from Google Play store. To transact through the Department of Post’s new app, customers should have a post office savings account in a CBS or Core Banking Solution-enabled post office.

A post office customer should also have a valid log-in and transaction credentials of internet banking. If internet banking is not enabled, mobile banking should be enabled after net banking.

Other details to apply for India Post Mobile Banking

Account holder has to apply for mobile banking by filling a mobile/internet banking request form.

If the post office account holder has opened savings account after migration to CBS with proper KYC documents, there is no need to submit KYC documents.

If the account holder has opened savings account before migration of the post office to CBS, fresh KYC documents along with service request has to be submitted.

Features of India Post Mobile App

Get mini statement of savings, PPF accounts.

Check account balance of savings, RD, PPF and other accounts.

You can transfer funds to other other users' post office savings account.

You can also transfer fund from savings accounts to own linked PPF accounts.

Service request for opening RD account and stop cheques can also be raised.

A snapshot of new India Post Mobile App

How to Activate India Post Mobile Banking app:

Open the application and click on Activate Mobile Banking button.

Enter security credentials which you have provided with Department of Post.

An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number.

Once successfully validated, the account holder will be asked to enter 4 digit MPIN.

For logging into mobile banking application, enter your user id and the new MPIN.