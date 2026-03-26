PPF vs EPF vs NPS: Which is the best retirement investment? Compare interest rates, tax benefits, tenure & more

Retirement planning can benefit from allocations in the public provident fund, the employees' provident fund or the national pension scheme, which offer relatively higher interest rates and tax exemptions. Here's a comparison of the key features:

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated26 Mar 2026, 09:38 PM IST
Retirement planning can benefit from allocations in the public provident fund, the employees' provident fund or the national pension scheme, which offer relatively higher interest rates and tax exemptions.
Retirement planning can benefit from allocations in the public provident fund, the employees' provident fund or the national pension scheme, which offer relatively higher interest rates and tax exemptions. (iStock / Representative image)

Financial planning: Planning for your retirement must take into consideration rising costs, future medical and emergency needs, and lifestyle inflation. Thus, it is advisable to have some allocation towards secure and long-term investment options such as the public provident fund (PPF), employees' provident fund (EPF) and the national pension scheme (NPS).

Launched by the Government of India, PPF, EPF and NPS are schemes with tax-free payout and a higher rate of interest, compared to bank fixed deposits or recurring deposits (FDs or RDs). They are reliable and safe instruments for conservative investors seeking consistent long-term returns and income tax benefits.

Public Provident Fund (PPF): All you need to know

PPF is a government-backed savings scheme, with guaranteed tax-exemption on investment, maturity amount and interest earned (aka EEE benefit), at a fixed interest rate of 7.1% this quarter. It is among the safest investment options for retirement and tax planning in India.

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A PPF account is offered by any India Post office or public bank (i.e. State Bank of India, Canara Bank, or Punjab National Bank) and some private lenders, with a minimum deposit of 100-500 a month.

It has a know-your-customer (KYC) requirement where you will need to submit the duly filled form with your Aadhaar Card copy, proof of residence, and a passport- size photo at the bank or post office. You can also directly open a PPF account through your bank through online banking or mobile banking.

A total of 1.5 lakh annual contribution is exempt under Section 80C of the old tax regime. There is no similar benefit at present under the new tax regime.

Employees Provident Fund (EPF): Key Highlights

EPF is administered by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) under the EPF Act of 1952. While PPF is available to all Indian citizens, EPF is a retirement savings scheme available to the salaried class only. Eligibility includes the mandatory enrolment of salaried individuals with basic pay and dearness allowance of up to 15,000. You can also opt for a voluntary contribution if basic pay and dearness allowance (DA) exceed 15,000 per month.

Also Read | PPF vs EPF vs VPF: Check here for a direct comparison before you choose

It functions through joint contributions from both the employer and employee, wherein you receive the lump sum corpus at retirement. The current EPF interest rate of 8.25% per annum is higher than PPF and the same as VPF.

Notably, employee contributions up to 1.5 lakh annually are exempt under Section 80C of the old tax regime. Employers' up to 12% contribution (below 7.5 lakh) is exempt under the old and new tax regimes. There is no similar benefit at present under the new tax regime.

Further, for employees, interest on accumulated contribution up to 2.5 lakh is tax-free, while interest on the employer's contribution is tax-free.

National Pension Scheme: Top things to know

NPS is open to all Indian citizens aged 18 to 70, except for those in the armed forces. After retirement, account holders can choose to withdraw a certain percentage of their corpus as a lump sum and use the rest as a pension. There are two types of accounts to choose:

 

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  • Tier-1 has minimum deposit of 500, with some restrictions over withdrawal. It has annual tax exemption of up to 2 lakh ( 1.5 lakh + 50,000 additional) under Section 80CCD of the Income-Tax Act.
  • Tier-2 has 250 minimum deposit and requires the individual to already have an active Tier-1 NPS account.

Each NPS subscriber is assigned a Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN) through which all contribution and fund management activities are conducted. It also has a know-your-customer (KYC) requirement.

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NPS is market-linked and can provide 9-12% return depending on your allocation. It allows multiple opportunities for partial withdrawal and the full withdrawal on maturity is tax-free. Notably, an annuity has to be purchased after tax.

Check comparison between PPF vs EPF vs NPS

FactorsPublic Provident Fund (PPF)Employees Provident Fund (EPF)National Pension Scheme (NPS)
Tenure20 years, including 5 years extensionAs long as contributions continueUntil retirement or 80 years of age
RiskRisk-free, guaranteed return as per fixed interest rateRisk-free, guaranteed return as per fixed interest rateMarket-linked regulated by the state-run PFRDA
Tax savingUnder Section 80C, up to  1.5 lakhUnder Section 80C, up to  1.5 lakhUnder Section 80CCD, up to 2 lakh
Minimum deposit 100-50012% of salary each from employee and employer 1,000 
AccessAll public banks and post offices, some private banksEmployees' Provident Fund OrganisationNational Pension System 
Loan collateralAccepted, after 1 year (up to 25% of balance)No, but partial withdrawal allowedUp to 25% of subscriber's own contributions
Interest rate7.1% fixed (reviewed each quarter)8.25% fixed (annual review)3-16% depending on your choice of fund and market performance
Who can operateAll citizens, including minors, except NRIsSalaried individualsAll citizens between 18-70 years, except armed forces
WithdrawalsPartial withdrawal after 5 years, full after 15 yearsUp to 90% partial withdrawal after 3 years for housing; full on or after 58 years of agePartial withdrawal after 3 years from Tier-1 account subject to specific circumstances. 
Choice of investmentNANAChoose between equity funds, G-Sec, fixed income instruments and more. 
Sources: EPFO, India Post, Clear Tax

(All rates are as mentioned on the respective bank's official website, at the time of writing on 26 March 2026)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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