PPF real return is more than 7.1%: Here's the calculation most investors miss

PPF currently offers an interest rate of 7.1% a year. But for investors who can claim a tax deduction on their contribution, the effective return can be higher than the headline rate. The difference comes from a benefit that is often left out when PPF returns are compared with other investments. This is the tax saved on the contribution.

For an investor under the old tax regime, in the 30% tax bracket and with the full Section 80C limit available, this tax benefit can materially change the return calculation. Here is how the numbers work.

How PPF's effective return can cross 7.1% Suppose an investor puts ₹1.5 lakh into PPF every year for 15 years. The total contribution over the period is ₹22.5 lakh.

If the PPF interest rate remains at 7.1% throughout the 15 years, the maturity corpus would be around ₹40.5–40.7 lakh, assuming contributions are made in a manner that allows the higher end of the range. The maturity proceeds are tax-free.

Now factor in the tax benefit.

An investor in the 30% tax bracket under the old tax regime, with the full Section 80C limit available, can potentially claim a deduction of ₹1.5 lakh for the PPF contribution. At a 30% tax rate, that translates into a tax saving of ₹45,000.

The calculation therefore treats the investor's effective annual outflow as ₹1.05 lakh— ₹1.5 lakh invested in PPF minus ₹45,000 saved in tax. Against a tax-free maturity corpus of around ₹40.5–40.7 lakh after 15 years, the resulting annualised effective return is roughly 11%.

Anshi Shrivastava, head—personal finance training at 1 Finance, said the calculation broadly checks out, but the figure should be understood correctly.

“The math checks out. But it only works for a narrow slice of investors, and calling it ‘PPF's real return’ oversells the case,” Shrivastava said.

The distinction is important as PPF itself continues to earn 7.1%. The roughly 11% figure is an effective return after incorporating the tax saving available to an eligible investor.

The 11% return does not apply to every taxpayer The biggest limitation is the tax regime. The Section 80C deduction used in this calculation is available under the old tax regime. An investor under the new tax regime cannot claim the ₹45,000 tax saving assumed above.

The investor's actual tax slab is equally important. The calculation assumes that the entire ₹1.5 lakh deduction provides a benefit at 30%. But income tax is calculated across slabs, so someone whose income only partly falls in the highest slab may not save ₹45,000.

“The tax break isn't nearly as powerful” for investors in lower tax brackets, Shrivastava said.

The amount of unused Section 80C capacity also matters. The ₹1.5 lakh limit applies to a range of eligible investments and payments and is not an additional ₹1.5 lakh deduction exclusively for PPF.

For example, a salaried investor may already use part of the limit through EPF, while life insurance premiums, ELSS and other eligible investments can also consume the available deduction. If the investor has already exhausted the limit, putting another ₹1.5 lakh into PPF does not create an additional Section 80C tax saving.

Thomas Stephen, director and head—preferred at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, said the effective return depends on “the quantum of Section 80C utilized” as well as the tax bracket in which the investor falls.

This means the effective return can be lower than 11% even for an old-regime taxpayer if the investor's marginal tax rate is lower or only part of the PPF contribution qualifies for the deduction.

PPF's 7.1% rate is not locked in for 15 years There are also assumptions behind the calculation that investors need to keep in mind.

The illustration assumes that PPF continues to pay 7.1% throughout the 15-year investment period. In reality, the government reviews small-savings interest rates periodically. Therefore, the ₹40.5–40.7 lakh maturity value and the resulting effective return should be viewed as an illustration based on the current rate, not a guaranteed 15-year outcome.

The timing of contributions can also affect the final corpus. PPF interest is calculated based on the lowest balance in the account between the fifth and last day of each month. An investor who deposits the annual contribution earlier can therefore earn more interest than someone who makes the same contribution later in the year.

Shrivastava said the additional return in this scenario comes from the tax treatment rather than from PPF itself.

“PPF guarantees 7.1%, tax-free. Nothing more, nothing less. The extra return in this calculation comes from tax law, not from the investment,” she said.

That is the key distinction investors should keep in mind. For someone under the old tax regime, with sufficient unused Section 80C capacity and a high marginal tax rate, the tax benefit can push the effective return well above the 7.1% headline rate.

For an investor under the new tax regime, in a lower tax bracket or one who has already used the available deduction limit elsewhere, the additional benefit will be smaller or may not exist at all.