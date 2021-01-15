PPF rules don’t allow investors to open, operate two accounts

PPF regulations do not permit any investor to open and operate more than one account. In case anyone does open a second account, the second account is treated as invalid. However, you can get the second account merged with the first account provided you are able to prove that the second account opened was not deliberate. For that, you need to file an application with the Department of Economic Affairs of the ministry of finance. If the second account has interest credited, that will get adjusted and if the total contribution during the year crosses the limit of ₹1.5 lakh in both the accounts collectively, the excess amount will be refunded without interest.