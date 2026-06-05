PPF Scheme 2026: Interest rate, tax benefits, maturity, withdrawal rules – Key feature explained

The Public Provident Fund (PPF) scheme remains one of India's most popular long-term investment options, offering a rare combination of capital safety, guaranteed returns and tax benefits. Backed by the government, it is widely used for retirement planning and wealth creation. Here's everything you need to know about PPF, including interest rates, eligibility, tax benefits, withdrawal rules, loans and account-opening procedures.
The Public Provident Fund (PPF) is one of the most trusted government-backed savings schemes. Known for its safety, guaranteed returns and tax benefits, it is widely used by investors looking to build long-term wealth and create a retirement corpus.
|Scheme name
|Public Provident Fund (PPF)
|Type
|Government-backed small savings scheme
|Current displayed interest rate
|7.1% per annum
|Lock-in/maturity
|15 years
|Minimum annual deposit
|₹500
|Maximum annual deposit
|₹1.5 lakh
|Tax treatment
|80C deduction + tax-efficient maturity structure
|Where to open
|Banks and post offices
PPF offers guaranteed interest at 7.1%* annually
Any Resident Indian individual can open a Public Provident Fund (PPF) account. Additionally, parents or legal guardians can open a PPF account on behalf of a minor child.
To keep a PPF account active, investors must deposit at least ₹500 in a financial year. The maximum amount that can be invested across all PPF accounts in a year is capped at ₹1.5 lakh.
A PPF account matures after 15 complete financial years from the end of the financial year in which it was opened. Upon maturity, investors can extend the account for 5 years.
Public Provident Fund (PPF) tax benefits are categorized under the EEE (Exempt-Exempt-Exempt) regime, providing tax savings at three distinct stages: investment, interest accrual, and maturity
The Public Provident Fund (PPF) comes with a 15-year lock-in period. However, investors can make partial withdrawals from the 7th financial year onward. Premature closure is allowed only after five years under specified circumstances, (higher education or serious medical treatment), but there is 1% penalty on interest rate.
Investor can avail a low-interest loan against your Public Provident Fund (PPF) account between the 3rd and 6th financial years of opening it. Investors can borrow against their PPF balance, up to 25% of the amount standing in the account two years earlier. Money must be repaid within 3 years to avoid high interest rate.
Those who want to save on taxes and make money should open a PPF account.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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