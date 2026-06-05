PPF Scheme 2026: Interest rate, tax benefits, maturity, withdrawal rules – Key feature explained

Backed by the government, PPF Scheme 2026 is widely used for retirement planning and wealth creation.

Sanchari Ghosh
Updated5 Jun 2026, 02:19 PM IST
The Public Provident Fund (PPF) is one of the most trusted government-backed savings schemes.
The Public Provident Fund (PPF) is one of the most trusted government-backed savings schemes.

Table Of Contents

What is the Public Provident Fund (PPF)?

PF: Key Features, Benefits and Eligibility

Check PPF interest rate:

Who Is eligible to open a PPF account?

Minimum and maximum investment amount in PPF

PPF: maturity period and extension rules

PPF: Tax benefits

hPPF withdrawal rules: Check

PPF loan rules explained

How to open a PPF account?

Documents required to open a PPF account

Common mistakes to avoid in PPF

The Public Provident Fund (PPF) scheme remains one of India's most popular long-term investment options, offering a rare combination of capital safety, guaranteed returns and tax benefits. Backed by the government, it is widely used for retirement planning and wealth creation. Here's everything you need to know about PPF, including interest rates, eligibility, tax benefits, withdrawal rules, loans and account-opening procedures.

What is the Public Provident Fund (PPF)?

What is PPF Scheme?

The Public Provident Fund (PPF) is one of the most trusted government-backed savings schemes. Known for its safety, guaranteed returns and tax benefits, it is widely used by investors looking to build long-term wealth and create a retirement corpus.

Scheme namePublic Provident Fund (PPF)
TypeGovernment-backed small savings scheme
Current displayed interest rate7.1% per annum
Lock-in/maturity15 years
Minimum annual deposit 500
Maximum annual deposit 1.5 lakh
Tax treatment80C deduction + tax-efficient maturity structure
Where to openBanks and post offices

PF: Key Features, Benefits and Eligibility

PPF Scheme: Key features and benefits

  • Minimum deposit 500/- & Maximum deposit 1,50,000/- in a Financial year.
  • Loan facility is available from 3rd financial year upto 6th financial year.
  • Withdrawal is permissible every year from 7th financial year.
  • Account matures on completion of fifteen complete financial years from the end of the year in which the account was opened.
  • After maturity, account can be extended for 5 years
  • Account can be retained indefinitely without further deposit after maturity with the prevailing rate of interest.
  • The amount in the PPF account is not subject to attachment under any order or decree of a court of law.
  • Deposit qualifies for deduction under Sec.80-C of I.T.Act.
  • Interest earned in the account is free from Income Tax under Section -10 of I.T.Act.

Check PPF interest rate:

What is the PPF interest rate?

PPF offers guaranteed interest at 7.1%* annually

Who Is eligible to open a PPF account?

Who can open a PPF account?

Any Resident Indian individual can open a Public Provident Fund (PPF) account. Additionally, parents or legal guardians can open a PPF account on behalf of a minor child.

Minimum and maximum investment amount in PPF

What is the minimum and maximum investment amount in PPF?

To keep a PPF account active, investors must deposit at least 500 in a financial year. The maximum amount that can be invested across all PPF accounts in a year is capped at 1.5 lakh.

PPF: maturity period and extension rules

What is the PPF maturity period and extension rules?

A PPF account matures after 15 complete financial years from the end of the financial year in which it was opened. Upon maturity, investors can extend the account for 5 years.

PPF: Tax benefits

What are the PPF tax benefits?

Public Provident Fund (PPF) tax benefits are categorized under the EEE (Exempt-Exempt-Exempt) regime, providing tax savings at three distinct stages: investment, interest accrual, and maturity

  • Investment (Section 80C): The amount deposited is eligible for a tax deduction of up to 1.5 Lakh under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act
  • Interest: The interest earned on your PPF balance every year is completely non-taxable
  • Maturity: When your PPF account completes its 15-year lock-in period, the entire maturity value is 100% tax-exempt upon withdrawal

hPPF withdrawal rules: Check

What are PPF withdrawal rules?

The Public Provident Fund (PPF) comes with a 15-year lock-in period. However, investors can make partial withdrawals from the 7th financial year onward. Premature closure is allowed only after five years under specified circumstances, (higher education or serious medical treatment), but there is 1% penalty on interest rate.

PPF loan rules explained

What are the PPF loan rules?

Investor can avail a low-interest loan against your Public Provident Fund (PPF) account between the 3rd and 6th financial years of opening it. Investors can borrow against their PPF balance, up to 25% of the amount standing in the account two years earlier. Money must be repaid within 3 years to avoid high interest rate.

How to open a PPF account?

How to open a PPF account?

Online process:

  • Log into your bank’s NetBanking or Mobile Banking app.
  • Go to the "Investments" or "Government Schemes" section and choose the "Open PPF Account" option
  • Provide all the details required
  • Verify the process using the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.
  • Transfer your initial deposit amount directly from your savings account.

Offline process:

  • Visit your nearest post office or an authorized bank branch.
  • Fill out Form A and Nomination Form E, and attach your KYC documents (PAN, Aadhaar, address proof) along with passport-size photos.
  • Submit a pay-in-slip with your initial deposit (which can be as low as 500).

Documents required to open a PPF account

What are the documents required to open a PPF account?

  • Account Opening Form: Form A (or Form 1), available at authorized bank branches or post offices, or online through net banking.
  • Identity Proof: PAN Card (mandatory), Aadhaar Card, Passport, Voter ID, Driving License
  • Address Proof: Aadhaar Card, Passport, Recent Utility Bill (Electricity, Telephone), Registered Rental Agreement
  • Photographs: Two recent passport-size photographs.
  • Nomination Form: Form E, to register a nominee for the account.

For minors:

  • Minor’s Age Proof: Minor’s Birth Certificate or School ID.
  • Guardian Proof: PAN Card, ID proof, and address proof of the parent/guardian

Who should invest in PPF account?

Those who want to save on taxes and make money should open a PPF account.

Common mistakes to avoid in PPF

Common mistakes to avoid while investing in PPF

  • Failing to deposit the minimum of 500 in a financial year renders your account inactive,
  • Investing over 1.5 lakh. The excess amount earns no interest and provides no tax benefits
  • While partial withdrawals are allowed from the 7th year, doing so too early can severely hamper the compounding effect of your corpus
  • Never forget to name a nominee during or after account opening as this can lead to severe legal and procedural headaches

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.

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