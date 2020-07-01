PPF, SCSS, other small savings rates unchanged even as banks slash FD rates

The PPF rate has been held at 7.1%. Post office term deposit rates continue to be 5.5% for deposits of 1-3 years and 6.7% for the 5 year deposit. In contrast, the State Bank of India revised its FD rates downwards on 27th May. The SBI FD rates now range from 2.9% (for deposits of 7 to 45 days) to 5.4% (deposits of 5 to 10 years) for deposits less than 2 crore. Even large private sector banks like HDFC Bank offer fairly similar rates to SBI. In the case of HDFC, they range from 2.75% (7 to 14 days) to 5.5% (5 years, 1 day to 10 years) for deposits less than 2 crore.