The Department of Posts has revised rules of various authorities to sanction deceased claim cases in respect of Post Office Savings Schemes, including Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, on death of the account holder when there is no nomination or legal evidence available or produced. In an order dated May 20, 2019, the Department of Posts specified the amount of deceased depositor's money that different authorities can sanction to his/her heirs. The order also specified how long the authority should wait before sanctioning payment to the depositor's heirs.

The order said: "The authorities mentioned below are competent to sanction claims without production of legal evidence up to the limit noted each, after expiry of six months from the death of the depositor, if no succession certificate or probate or will or letter of administration of the deceased estate is produced during the period or up to the date of sanction."

1) Time Scale Departmental Sub-Postmasters - ₹5,000

2) Sub Postmasters in Lower Selection Grade/PM Grade-1 - ₹10,000

3) Sub-Postmasters/Deputy Postmaster/Postmasters in higher selection Grade ( all Non Gazetted)/PM Grade-II and III - ₹25,000

4) Deputy Postmasters/Senior Postmasters/Deputy Chief Postmasters/Superintendent of Post Offices/Deputy Superintendent of Post Offices (All Gazetted Group-B) - ₹1,00,000

5) Chief Postmasters in GPO/Head Offices, Senior Superintendents of Post Offices ( All Gazetted Group-A) - ₹2,50,000

6) Director HQ/Regional Directors/Director (GPO) - ₹3,75,000

7) Chief Postmasters General/Postmasters General - ₹5,00,000

Later in an 29 August notification, the Department of Post said that the revised rules will also be applicable on PPF (Public Provident Fund) and Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) where no nomination is registered and no legal evidence is available or produced.

In order to streamline this process and to maintain uniformity, it is clarified that the limit prescribed for authorities to sanction deceased claims without production of legal evidence in the May 20 notification will also be applicable on PPF and SCSS cases.