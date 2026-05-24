PPF vs SIPs: Here's how much corpus an investment of ₹2,000 per month for 30 years give you?

When planning your investments, it is important form a plan based on your current finances, risk tolerance, and future goals. Smart financial planning is guided by the desire to meet your financial targets, build wealth and provide long-term stability amid ever increasing cost-of-living, medical and lifestyle inflation.
The public provident fund (PPF) and systematic investment plans (SIPs) are both long-term investment instruments that you can use to meet financial goals such as funding of wedding, children's education abroad, buying a house, retirement fund or even building wealth.
PPF has long been among the top choices when it comes to long-term financial planning. Launched by the Centre in 1986, it is a reliable, low-risk government backed savings scheme with consistent and guaranteed returns.
Among the safest investment options for tax planning and an effective wealth builder, individuals and joint holders can open a PPF account at your nearest post office, any public bank and few private banks. The initial deposit ranges from ₹100-500 to be submitted along with an application form, photo and stated KYC documents. Here's why this makes sense for investors:
A Systematic investment plan (SIP) is a realistic and long-term option for most retail investors to build a significant corpus in mutual funds. An SIP allows investors to deduct a fixed amount into your preferred mutual fund scheme each month and also helps build financial discipline for the long run.
The biggest advantage when you invest in a mutual fund scheme is that the returns keep getting added to the corpus, thus letting it grow faster in the later years vis-a-vis initial years. The overall corpus, therefore, jumps at a rate faster than it did in the first few years. The faster pace of growth of a scheme's AUM in the later years is also known as 'compounding'.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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