PPF, SSY, NPS Vatsalya or MF: Which builds the largest education corpus for your child? – Check investment strategy

There are four ways to effectively invest for your child's future – NPS Vatsalya, the Public Provident Fund (PPF), the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) and a plain mutual fund. They may share many similarities on paper, but their differences become apparent when you actually need to access your money.
Let's assume, a parent investing ₹3,000 every month for 15 years, resulting in a total contribution of ₹5.4 lakh.
However, the returns for both PPF and SSY will depend on government-notified interest rates.
NPS Vatsalya returns are based on an actual 15-year SIP in SBI Pension Fund. The calculation used the fund's actual NAV performance from May 2011 to May 2026, with roughly 65% of the portfolio invested in equities.
For the aggressive hybrid mutual fund, let's assume returns based on SIP performance of regular plans in this category for last 15 years, which works out to 12.12% annually.
First, the aggressive hybrid mutual fund generates the highest corpus of about ₹14.43 lakh, which becomes fully available to the child upon turning 18. This is roughly ₹4 lakh higher than the amount accessible under NPS Vatsalya and around ₹5 lakh more than what PPF delivers.
While the mutual fund delivers the highest returns in this comparison, investors should also consider an important trade-off: the corpus remains accessible at all times. Without sufficient financial discipline, there may be a temptation to dip into these savings for reasons other than the original goal, such as a medical emergency, market-driven panic selling, or other unforeseen expense.
Abhishek Kumar, SEBI RIA, Founder- SahajMoney, “Liquidity and discipline rarely sit together. So although mutual fund could reward an investor who rarely touches it before the goal year but very few of us are that investor. So in such a case the lock in isn't a limitation but becomes a tool to keep the goal intact.”
As we saw it in March 2020 when markets fell, redemptions and SIP stoppages spiked. That's exactly the behaviour a child's education fund needs to be insulated from.
PPF, SSY, and NPS Vatsalya have lock-ins that may seem limiting, but they play an important role by preventing premature withdrawals
“Products with a lock in might not earn the highest headline return, but they do ensure the money survives the next 15 years of temptation and market noise.”
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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