PPF, Sukanya Samriddhi, SCSS transfer: How to move Post Office accounts to banks without losing continuity

Check how to transfer PPF, Sukanya Samriddhi and SCSS accounts from a Post Office to a bank. Here's the information on the transfer process, the 100 plus GST fee, required documents, interest rates and key checks investors should complete.

Shivam Shukla
Published14 Aug 2026, 01:42 PM IST
Investors can transfer eligible PPF, Sukanya Samriddhi and SCSS accounts from a Post Office to a bank, subject to prescribed procedures, documentation and applicable fees.
Investors can transfer eligible PPF, Sukanya Samriddhi and SCSS accounts from a Post Office to a bank, subject to prescribed procedures, documentation and applicable fees.

In the current economic environment, investors across India are turning to predictable, secure government-backed savings schemes such as the Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA) and Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS).

These schemes offer fixed interest rates and long-term savings benefits, making them popular among those seeking stability and predictability in their investments.

If you already hold a PPF, SCSS or SSA account at a post office, you can transfer it to a bank without closing the existing account, subject to the applicable rules and procedures.

This option benefits investors who prefer the convenience of digital banking services or wish to manage their savings alongside other accounts.

Let us look at the detailed transfer process and the documentation required.

What is transfer process and what documents are needed?

India Post permits PPF, SSA and SCSS accounts to be transferred between post offices and banks, under prescribed rules. To initiate a transfer from a post office to a bank, the account holder must submit the prescribed transfer application along with supporting documents at the designated post office branch.

Also Read | SCSS or Small Finance Bank FD: Which is better for senior citizens?

The passbook must also be deposited along with the application. Currently, India Post specifies a transfer fee of 100 plus GST. The post office and receiving bank then coordinate to complete the transfer.

Here are the salient features of these schemes.

What are features of PPF, SSY and SCSS?

Scheme

Purpose

Maturity/tenure

Current interest rate*

PPFLong-term savings15 years7.1%
SCSSSavings for senior citizens5 years8.2%
Sukanya Samriddhi YojanaSavings for a girl childAs per scheme rules8.2%

*Rates are subject to periodic government revision.

Before starting the transfer, ensure you check with the receiving bank for any additional documents needed. Make sure you are not subject to unexpected delays or rejections later on.

Should you transfer your account?

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) also offers digital services that may allow you to manage eligible post office savings accounts without moving them.

However, if you prefer to use your bank for account management, transferring your existing account can be more convenient than closing it and opening a new one. The facility is also available if you want to transfer your account from a bank to a post office. The benefit of the facility is that it can improve an individual's aggregation, investment planning and management.

Also Read | PPF vs SCSS vs SSY: Which scheme is right for you?

A transfer can offer greater comfort and convenience without disrupting the existing savings account. However, investors should compare digital services, documentation requirements and convenience offered by both institutions before making the switch.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

Sukanya SamriddhiSCSSVPF Vs PPFSukanya Samriddhi YojanaPersonal FinanceNewsIndiaMoney
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