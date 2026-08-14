PPF, Sukanya Samriddhi, SCSS transfer: How to move Post Office accounts to banks without losing continuity

In the current economic environment, investors across India are turning to predictable, secure government-backed savings schemes such as the Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA) and Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS).

These schemes offer fixed interest rates and long-term savings benefits, making them popular among those seeking stability and predictability in their investments.

If you already hold a PPF, SCSS or SSA account at a post office, you can transfer it to a bank without closing the existing account, subject to the applicable rules and procedures.

This option benefits investors who prefer the convenience of digital banking services or wish to manage their savings alongside other accounts.

Let us look at the detailed transfer process and the documentation required.

What is transfer process and what documents are needed? India Post permits PPF, SSA and SCSS accounts to be transferred between post offices and banks, under prescribed rules. To initiate a transfer from a post office to a bank, the account holder must submit the prescribed transfer application along with supporting documents at the designated post office branch.

The passbook must also be deposited along with the application. Currently, India Post specifies a transfer fee of ₹100 plus GST. The post office and receiving bank then coordinate to complete the transfer.

Here are the salient features of these schemes.

What are features of PPF, SSY and SCSS?

Scheme Purpose Maturity/tenure Current interest rate* PPF Long-term savings 15 years 7.1% SCSS Savings for senior citizens 5 years 8.2% Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana Savings for a girl child As per scheme rules 8.2%

*Rates are subject to periodic government revision.

Before starting the transfer, ensure you check with the receiving bank for any additional documents needed. Make sure you are not subject to unexpected delays or rejections later on.

Should you transfer your account? India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) also offers digital services that may allow you to manage eligible post office savings accounts without moving them.

However, if you prefer to use your bank for account management, transferring your existing account can be more convenient than closing it and opening a new one. The facility is also available if you want to transfer your account from a bank to a post office. The benefit of the facility is that it can improve an individual's aggregation, investment planning and management.