PPF to PAN-Aadhaar link: 8 money tasks that you should complete by 31st March

The latest circular says, "“Interest on MIS/SCSS/TD accounts will be credited only in account holder’s PO Savings Account or Bank Account with effect from 01.04.2022. In case an account holder is not able to link his/her Savings Account with MIS/SCSS/TD accounts up to 31.03.2022 and interest is credited in MIS/SCSS/TD sundry office accounts, the outstanding interest should be paid only through credit in PO Savings Account or by Cheque. Interest payment in cash shall not be allowed from MIS/SCSS/TD sundry office accounts, the outstanding interest should be paid only through credit in PO Savings Account or by Cheque. Interest payment in cash shall not be allowed from MIS/SCSS/TD sundry office account w.e.f. 01.04.2022."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}