PPF: Triple advantage of Public Provident Fund— explained
The Public Provident Fund (PPF) is India's favoured long-term savings avenue. It offers investors a triple advantage: First, it is a secure long-term savings scheme with a guaranteed interest rate. Second, the contributions made to a PPF account qualify for tax deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, providing additional financial benefits to investors. Third, it helps build a retirement corpus.