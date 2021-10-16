PPF vs EPF: Interest rate, income tax rule, other details that you should know

Manikaran Singhal said that an employee has a luxury to choose either of EPF and PPF and if the employee should try invest in EPF via VPF route if he or she is looking for retirement-oriented investment tool. It helps get 1.40 per cent more return without increasing the risk factor as both PPF and EPF are 100 per cent risk-free investment options. He said that if the investment aims at saving income tax and get more return at any cost then VPF is better for a salaried individual but for those who look at liquidity during financial emergency, then PPF is better as it allows withdrawal before maturity under certain conditions, which is not as easy in the case of EPF withdrawal.