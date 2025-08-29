PPF Vs FDs: What should you choose and why? A detailed comparison

PPF Vs FDs: Conservative investors tend to opt for those investment options which give assured returns wherein there is no risk of capital invested like in the case of stocks or equity mutual funds.

Some of the safe investment options that are popular among retail investors are government bonds, corporate debt, liquid funds, fixed deposits (FDs) and public provident fund (PPF), among others. Among these, fixed deposits and PPF are quite popular for the safety of capital and assured returns they offer.

Between the two, which one is better in terms of net earning and tax saving offered? Let us find out.

There are essentially three criteria based on which one can differentiate between these two invesment options. These are interest offered, tax saving they offer and the lock-in period they impose. Here we describe each one of them:

I. Interest rate PPF offers 7.1 percent per annum whereas banks offer a lower rate of interest on their fixed deposits (FDs). For example, HDFC Bank offers 6.25 percent interest on one-year term deposits.

II. Tax saving Interest earned on PPF is exempt from income tax whereas interest on fixed deposits is taxable. It does not make much difference when your income is below the threshold of taxable income.

But those who are in the high tax bracket need will lose 30 percent of income earned on FD interest in form of tax, thus further reducing the take home income. For example, when a bank offers 6.25 percent, income after tax is only 4.375 percent.

III. Lock-in period Another difference between FDs and PPF is lock-in period. Amount invested in fixed deposit can be unlocked any day and there is no restriction on the withdrawal of funds. On the other hand, investment in PPF stays locked for a period of 15 years. However, one can opt for the partial withdrawal after the expiry of five financial years.

Final outcome: As we have observed above, both investment options (PPF and FD) have their pros and cons and which one is better over the other depends on the unique characteristics and requirements of investor.

We can conclude that the PPF is better for those investors who want a higher return on their investment and those who fall in the higher tax bracket. In contrast, FD is better for those who want uninterrupted access to funds during the tenure of invesment and also those who are in the lower tax bracket.