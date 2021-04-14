Speaking on PPF vs NPS; SEBI registered tax and investment expert Jitendra Solanki said, "PPF is a debt instrument and in this small saving scheme, center announces interest rate on quarterly basis. But, an NPS return is market-linked as NPS account gets exposure in both equity and debt. As per the government rules, NPS account holder can choose up to 75 per cent equity exposure while one's withdrawal limit should not be more than 60 per cent of the maturity amount." Solanki said that one should not go beyond 40 per cent for annuity purchase as annuity will give around 6 per cent returns, which is enough for one's monthly pension.

