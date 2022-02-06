PPF vs NPS investment: Which is better to build retirement corpus? Details here

Speaking on expected return in PPF and NPS; Kartik Jhaveri, Director — Wealth at Transcend Capital said, "In PPF, interest rate is announced on quarterly basis and compounded on yearly basis. So, PPF interest rate is subject to change on quarterly basis whereas in NPS account, the investor has option to choose one's equity exposure. One can choose up to 75 per cent equity exposure in NPS account. So, one's investment in PPF is 100 per cent debt investment whereas one's NPS investment is a mix of debt and equity. If an investor chooses 60 per cent equity exposure and 40 per cent debt exposure, in that case equity investment is expected to yield at least 12 per cent per annum in long term whereas debt exposure may yield 8 per cent in long term. So, net NPS interest rate expected in 40:60 debt-equity ratio is 10.40 per cent (7.20 in equity and 3.20 in debt exposure). Thus, compared to PPF account, one's retirement corpus will grow 3.30 per cent faster in NPS in long term."

